Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $166.18

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $166.18 and traded as high as $191.60. Costain Group shares last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 779,235 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target (down from GBX 350 ($4.60)) on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target (down from GBX 275 ($3.62)) on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $205.74 million and a P/E ratio of 8.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32.

In related news, insider Anthony Bickerstaff acquired 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £3,437.10 ($4,521.31).

Costain Group Company Profile (LON:COST)

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

