Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.34 Billion

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce sales of $38.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.08 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $35.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $162.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.31 billion to $164.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $173.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $170.52 billion to $177.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Bank of America lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.51. 1,985,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,594. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 487,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 28.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 209,544 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 512,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Earnings History and Estimates for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

