Covenant Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.2% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total transaction of $23,956,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,456,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $4.02 on Friday, reaching $292.92. 17,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.69 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.17.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.