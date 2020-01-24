Covenant Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 14.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Under Armour by 171.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Under Armour by 380.1% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. 374,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

