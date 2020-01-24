Covenant Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,498,000 after purchasing an additional 985,612 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,222,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,769 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,079,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,733,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,493,000 after purchasing an additional 41,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.2% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,209,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CSFB downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.36. 322,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,507. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $56.68. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.5605 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.