Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $192.08. 10,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.62 and a 200-day moving average of $172.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

