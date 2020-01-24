CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CPI Card Group Inc. is engaged in financial card production and related services under the VISA, MasterCard, American Express and Discover payment brands. The company offers a single source for cards and other form factors, from financial and prepaid debit to EMV chip and mobile, instant issuance, personalization and fulfillment services. CPI Card Group Inc. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,150. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.74. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CPI Card Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) by 90,909.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of CPI Card Group worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CPI Card Group (PMTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.