Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,037,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 515.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 279,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,692,000 after purchasing an additional 44,094 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $7,076,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.5% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 139,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $157.32. 139,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,682. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.50 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. CL King started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

