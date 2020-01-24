Credit Suisse Group Cuts J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $110.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Knight Equity lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a top pick rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,692. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.36.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $302,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $12,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,810 shares of company stock worth $12,722,810. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

