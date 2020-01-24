Credit Suisse Group Lowers Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $75.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MPC. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.70. 55,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,557. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

