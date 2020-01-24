CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million.

NYSE CFB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFB shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

