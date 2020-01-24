CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Illumina by 296.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 90.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.81.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.50. 46,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,046. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.62 and a 200 day moving average of $308.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

