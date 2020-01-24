CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,454. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $112.86 and a 52 week high of $134.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.52.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

