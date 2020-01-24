CWM Advisors LLC Buys 737 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.99. 85,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,883. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average of $134.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

