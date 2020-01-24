CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,134,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,775,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,751,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.15. 3,201,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,671. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.05%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

