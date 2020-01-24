CWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1,261.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $110.21. 50,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $110.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

