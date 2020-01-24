CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 2,589 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 568,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,400,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NI. Wolfe Research raised shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

NYSE NI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.07. 148,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,573. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

