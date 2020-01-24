CWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $82.00 target price on CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,549,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,727. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.