CWM Advisors LLC Sells 472 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 50,089.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after purchasing an additional 371,171 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Dover by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dover by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,966,000 after purchasing an additional 146,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dover by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,922,000 after purchasing an additional 134,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,428,531.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,478,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,287. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,823. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $120.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

