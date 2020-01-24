Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Danaher by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after purchasing an additional 365,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after purchasing an additional 360,427 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 689,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,614,000 after purchasing an additional 262,485 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Danaher by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 224,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,955 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $162.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.58 and a 200-day moving average of $144.04. The firm has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $164.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

