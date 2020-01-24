Dart Group (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Trading Down 0.5%

Dart Group PLC (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35, 1,013 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dart Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Dart Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37.

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.