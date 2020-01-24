Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives $7.50 Average PT from Analysts

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Daseke by 611.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Daseke by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSKE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,861. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $209.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.52. Daseke has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($3.97). The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.86 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

