Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $202.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.23.

DECK opened at $175.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $119.80 and a 52-week high of $180.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.62. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $148,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,444.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

