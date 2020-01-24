Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Deluxe has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Deluxe to earn $6.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of DLX stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.