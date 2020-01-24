Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €140.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €127.18 ($147.88).

Shares of SIE stock opened at €117.84 ($137.02) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €117.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.52. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

