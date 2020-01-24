Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.32 ($7.35).

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €7.80 ($9.07) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.89. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

