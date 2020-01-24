Deutsche Bank Increases E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target to $45.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.

ETFC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

Shares of ETFC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. 107,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 196,878 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,242,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 38,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

