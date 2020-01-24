Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TALK. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 82 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 114.22 ($1.50).

Shares of TALK traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 113.10 ($1.49). 1,035,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.43. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52-week low of GBX 91.65 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48.

In other news, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £1,050,000 ($1,381,215.47).

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

