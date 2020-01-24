DigiByte Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $81.85 million and $820,042.00 worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Myriad (XMY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 12,747,401,806 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Security: DigiByte uses five highly advanced cryptographic algorithms. Speed: DigiByte transaction notifications occur in 1-3 seconds, blocks are discovered every thirty seconds and transactions are fully confirmed every 3 minutes. Future planned upgrades will make these times even faster. Fees: Most DigiByte to DigiByte transactions are free or carry a very small network-mining fee to incentivize people to mine. Worldwide: DigiBytes are already stored, traded and transacted in over 89 countries. Decentralization: There is no need for a middleman or third party or central server. Re-Spend: Send DigiBytes you received to someone else in as little as three minutes. Finite Production: New DigiBytes are added to the network every thirty seconds through a process called mining as each new block (or grouping of transactions in a spreadsheet like format) is discovered by the network. Scarcity: 21 Billion DigiBytes will be created in 21 years. 1% Monthly New Minting Reduction: New DigiByte production decreases 1% every month. Mining: DigiByte mining is decentralized with five independent, highly secure mining algorithms. Adaptable, innovative & flexible: DigiByte is constantly adding new features & services to remain on the cutting edge of digital currency technology. Committed Development: DigiByte has been under constant, progressive development for over one year now with core development team members from all over the world. Millennial Acquisition Potential: DigiByte provides merchants, banks & other legacy institutions with a new means of acquiring & connecting with tech savvy millennial users. A Bright Future: DigiByte has many new & exciting projects underway to be released throughout 2015 to increase DigiByte utility and new user adoption across the globe. “

Buying and Selling DigiByte

DigiByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Kucoin, Upbit, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, cfinex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Crex24, YoBit, Graviex, OKEx, OOOBTC, Bit-Z, C-Patex, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Huobi, Bitbns, Poloniex, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

