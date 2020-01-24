Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.29.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.23. The stock had a trading volume of 202,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.00. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,785 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

