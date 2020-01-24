Dinastycoin (DCY) Reaches Market Cap of $482,253.00

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Dinastycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Dinastycoin has a total market capitalization of $482,253.00 and $133.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

Dinastycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com . Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

