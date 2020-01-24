Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU) Shares Up 5.2%

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.08 and last traded at $36.04, 85,231 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,474,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31.

