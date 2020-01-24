Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $96.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.94.

NYSE DFS opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 309,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

