Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

DFS stock traded down $8.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.85. 2,808,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,059. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

