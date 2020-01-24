Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

DFS stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

