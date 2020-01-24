Dock Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Dock has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $942,445.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Kucoin and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,405,338 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

