Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires 1,946 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 88.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $97,604.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,801.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BG traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,919. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

