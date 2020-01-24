Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys 5,663 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises about 1.1% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 619,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SU. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC set a $53.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

