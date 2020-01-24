Donald L. Hagan LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,711,000 after buying an additional 105,425 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Public Storage by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Public Storage by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,312,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,988,000 after purchasing an additional 98,293 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 817,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,496,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $256.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.13.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,798. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $199.53 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

