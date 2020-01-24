Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4,726.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $698.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.01. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 193.12% and a negative net margin of 1,101.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

