Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DGICA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 9,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,588. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $404.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Donegal Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is -58.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $118,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,155 shares in the company, valued at $194,825.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

