Dragon Option Hits One Day Volume of $2,252.00 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Dragon Option has a market cap of $11,343.00 and approximately $2,252.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Hoo, BigONE, Bancor Network and ABCC. Over the last week, Dragon Option has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,258,854 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bancor Network, Hoo and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

