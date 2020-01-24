Drax Group’s (DRX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC raised Drax Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.52) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 338.63 ($4.45).

DRX opened at GBX 283.82 ($3.73) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 304.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.80 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 414.40 ($5.45). The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 40.55.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

