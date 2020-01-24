Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.01

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and traded as high as $8.06. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 7,480 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 24,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

