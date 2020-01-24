Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Timothy Regan Sells 2,000 Shares

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $56,610.00.
DBX stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.23 and a beta of 1.48.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 48.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,362,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,378 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,124,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,700,000 after purchasing an additional 572,993 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,136,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,601,000 after purchasing an additional 863,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,173,000 after purchasing an additional 138,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DBX shares. Nomura increased their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.
