DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $360.75

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $360.75 and traded as high as $362.55. DS Smith shares last traded at $356.30, with a volume of 2,930,588 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DS Smith to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 358 ($4.71) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 401.88 ($5.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 378.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 360.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Celia Baxter sold 150 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £573 ($753.75).

About DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit