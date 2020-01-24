DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $360.75

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $360.75 and traded as high as $362.55. DS Smith shares last traded at $356.30, with a volume of 2,930,588 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DS Smith to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 358 ($4.71) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 401.88 ($5.29).

Get DS Smith alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 378.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 360.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Celia Baxter sold 150 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £573 ($753.75).

About DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.