Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $99.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 801,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

