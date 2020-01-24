Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNKN. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Dunkin Brands Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.44.

Shares of DNKN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 407,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,399. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,040,000 after buying an additional 204,784 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,981,000 after acquiring an additional 144,669 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 124,314 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after acquiring an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 106,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

