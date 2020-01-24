Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 5.3%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.77, 1,455,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,113,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $483.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 399.60% and a negative net margin of 519.95%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

