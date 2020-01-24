East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.86, but opened at $50.93. East West Bancorp shares last traded at $49.73, with a volume of 64,454 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,662,000 after acquiring an additional 817,822 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

